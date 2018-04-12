Bhopal: Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case gets murkier with passing time

Bhopal: The ‘missing’ brother Deepak of Priti Raghuvanshi returned, filed his statement and again went missing. Multiple controversies are looming large in the suicide case. Till date the Raisen police have recorded the statements of two sons of PWD minister Rampal Singh, in the case.

Priti had committed suicide on March 16, on the alleged pressure of her in-laws. Priti tied the knot with PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Brijesh Pratap, but the minister’s family did not accept her as their daughter-in-law and following the tension she committed suicide.

Almost 26 days have passed but the police did not file the FIR into the suicide case. The cousin brother of Deepak, Manjeet informed Free Press that on April 7 they had filed a complaint with the Udaipura police that Deepak was missing.

The SDOP Rajaram Sahu informed on Wednesday that from the minister’s family two sons Brijesh Pratap and Durgesh recorded their statements in the suicide case, “The police have a long list to take statements.” Informing about Deepak, he informed that Deepak had returned to police station on Tuesday late night and told the police about his missing.

“He informed that he had left the house and was going to Jabalpur, where he came to know that his family members had filed his missing complaint. On this he returned to the police station. Deepak has also recorded his statement in the police station on Tuesday,” he informed.

When asked about the family allegations of his missing the TI of Udaipura Manish Dubey and SDOP Rajaram Sahu made the same statement, “Deepak is an adult and if he did not want to go back to his house what can the police do in the matter.” The family members of Deepak raised the question that why is Deepak not coming home, who is preventing his return, why is he running away from the family and why only the police know his whereabouts.

IG meets PWD minister

IG Bhopal range Jaideep Prasad met minister Rampal Singh at his residence, on Wednesday. Congress party raised the issue that the meeting was related to Priti’s suicide case. The IG informed Free Press, “First the district Raisen did not come under jurisdiction and I met the minister to discuss the issue of Sehore, of which the minister is in-charge.”

Police taking own time to finish investigations: Singh

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh alleged that IG Bhopal range visited the house of accused of the Priti suicide case, but her father Chandan Singh is running pillar to post to register the case against the family. “On one hand if a commoner commits a crime, he will be booked by the police, but in Priti’s case with the involvement of minister and his family, the police are taking their own sweet time to finish the investigations,” he alleged.