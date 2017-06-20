Bhopal: Primary probe report holds five officers responsible for mishap

Bhopal: In the primary report of Balaghat district collector has stated carelessness of five officers led to blast in cracker factory on June 7 in which 26 people were killed. The report has been sent to the divisional commissioner for further action. Collector Bharat Yadva informed that on June 7, a blast occurred in cracker factory situated in village Samnapur-Khari, around 10 kilometres away from Balagaht Kotwali police station.

To find the cause of the blast, a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, show cause notices were served to SDM, tehsildar, labour inspector and others were given. The officials have not inspected the factory for the last three months, the report said. Some information about Labour Act violation is also mentioned in reported, the labour inspector had not visited the factory for long time.

In the primary report, it is found that the SDM, tehsildar and labour inspector were careless. The industrial commissioner posted at Jabalpur have also failed to inspect and the report has been forwarded to commissioner Jabalpur for further action. The CSP and the town inspector of the area have also failed to conduct routine inspection of the factory, the report said which was forwarded to superintendent of police for further raction.

A letter had been sent to the electricity board officials, who had provided electricity connection to the factory a month before. According to norms the cracker factory cannot have the power connection, because of security reasons. A letter has been written to the managing director of the board for the action. The magisterial inquiry is under process, the ADM is conducting the investigation and within one month the report will be submitted.