Bhopal: Price cut on petrol in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh puts pressure on Madhya Pradesh

The pressure on the state government to slash prices of petrol and diesel has further increased with Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh cutting prices of petrol and diesel. Currently, there is 28 per cent VAT and Rs 4.50 cess on petrol in the state. There is 22 per cent VAT and 50 paise cess on diesel. The central government has asked the state government to cut fuel prices at its own level considering upcoming assembly polls. According to sources, Chief Minister on Monday discussed on this issue with the officials.

Although, finance minister Jayant Malaiya said nothing has been discussed on this matter so far. On the other hand, public resentment is growing with the continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices. the same time, BJP leaders are giving irrelevant justification on price hike of petrol and diesel. State general secretary Ajay Pratap Singh said there were 52 countries where petrol was expensive than India. Singh said price cut could not be done to for the sake of repayment of loan taken by the Congress.