Bhopal: Prayer meeting at Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani School

BHOPAL: A prayer meeting was organised at Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School on Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of Sant Hirdaram. The school staff and students paid tributes to the departed saint.

Addressing the gathering, the school management in-charge Manohar Wasvani said the life of Sant Hirdaram should be followed by all of us. It would the real tribute to him by devoting our lives to service of needy persons. Teacher Indrani Mukherjee spoke about the personality of Sant Hirdaram and the works of social service carried out by him besides the institutions he established. The school students presented melodious Bhajans under the direction of music teachers Jagdish Vishwakarma and Charukeshi Tiwari. A student of Class 5, Mahak Gyanchandani apprised everyone of unforgettable aspects of life of Sant Hirdaram. The girl students presented a group dance under the direction of music teacher Purnima Patel at the end of the programme.