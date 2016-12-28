Bhopal: Pradyuman Singh Bhadoriya in 14 day custody for Rs 2.4 cr LIC fraud

BHOPAL: Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bhopal, had sent the LIC official Pradyuman Singh Bhadoriya in Judicial custody for 14 days for committing fraud of Rs 2.40 crore, on Tuesday.

CBI, Bhopal branch has registered the case against the higher grade assistant, LIC, branch No. -IV, Bhopal, Pradyuman Singh and three private firms including other unknown LIC officials under section 120-B, 420 r/w 511 IPC and section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1)(d) of PC Act 1988, on June 29,2016.

It was alleged that the officer have committed the fraud of Rs 2 crore and 40 lakh of the LIC and have deposited the amount in the accounts of his three allies companies. In the investigation, it came in light that Pradyuman Singh Badoriya had fraudulently transferred the amount through NEFT in the accounts of M/s Mechmen Motors Pvt Ltd, M/s Mechmen Construction Solution and M/s Vinayak Energy Pvt Ltd (all private firms) to the tune of Rs. 2.40 Crores without the knowledge of their representatives and owners.

Later, the amount returned back to LIC. Thus, the accused had attempted to cheat the Life Insurance Corporation of India during the period March, 2016 through NEFT transactions by using the computer password of his colleague without their knowledge and consent. After completion of investigation, Charge sheet was presented in the Special court against the accused Pradyuman Singh Bhadoriya. He has been sent on remand for the 14 days in judicial custody till January 10, 2017.