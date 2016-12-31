Bhopal: Pottery, woodcraft workshops end at IGRMS

BHOPAL: Two ongoing workshops on pottery and carpentry at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya concluded on Friday.

In the first phase of the workshop on pottery ‘Maati Ghar’, 25 artists from north-eastern states of Assam and Manipur showcased their traditional knowledge of pottery. In the fortnight-long workshop on traditional tribal woodcraft titled as ‘Katha-Srishti’, ten artists from the Muria tribe of Bastar region, Chhattisgarh and Gond tribal artists from Patangarh, MP participated. On the last day, the artisans were given certificates by Director, IGRMS, Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri.