Bhopal: PoS machines to be exempted from VAT, entry tax in state

BHOPAL: The government is going to bring a proposal in the cabinet meeting to exempt the Value Added Tax and entry tax on the purchase made through point of sale machine to promote cashless transactions in the state.

The state government is coming forward to boost up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative towards cashless economy. The cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, in which the proposal to exempt the VAT of 14 per cent and two per cent of entry tax will be presented.

Besides, a proposal to give incentive of Rs 5,000 each to 36,000 employees of the state government who performed duty in Simhastha would also be presented. The proposal to provide incentive is being brought to the cabinet after seven months of the completion of Simhastha fair.

The government will incur a burden of Rs 18 crore to distribute the incentives.

The proposal to merge the employees of oilseed federation will also to be brought in the meeting.