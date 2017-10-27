Bhopal: Poor roads causing mishaps

MORENA: Had the chief minister seen the road connecting Morena with Ambah and Porsa before leaving for the US, he would not have said what he did. The road is a part of the National Highway but its dismal state can only be seen to be believed. There are stretches up to 100 metres where road becomes invisible and the vehicles have to move over boulders and murram. And it is not that the condition of the road has deteriorated over the past couple of months or over the last year or two.

The road is in a bad shape ever since the people can remember. From rickshaw-pullers to two-wheeler riders to truck and bus drivers, all complain of the roads being a major source of problems for them. Poor roads, they say, lead to higher fuel consumption and the vehicles breakdown more frequently. And then there are mishaps. The situation is even worse in the rural areas. On the road leading from Morena to Sumawali, the 5-km stretch from Morena and Khaneta is dotted by potholes which are up to one and a half feet deep. Vehicles have to move at snail’s pace on the road.