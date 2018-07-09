Bhopal: Police station to get separate cell for sex-related complaints
Bhopal: A separate cell will be constituted in police stations to file and discuss sex-related complaints, said Neelam Mishra, wife of DGP here on Sunday. She was addressing a session on child safety organised by police welfare department for the wives of police personnel.
The session was organised to educate women and children about the sexual harassment. Films informing children about ‘Bad and Good touch’ were screened during the session. She asked that mothers to always keep their eyes on child’s activities and also their company. On the occasion, four different short films were screened on child abuse and safety.
Alerting the women to be cautious, Mishra stated that anyone can become victim of sexual harassment. Stressing on awareness, she said that we can protect our children from harassment if we remained alert of people, their behaviour and ill-intensions.
She cautioned the women from leaving their children under the guardianship of other person. Never ever ignore the child’s compliant made against any person of the family, relatives, neighbours and others, she advised. “Carefully listen the child’s complaint and never stop him/her to tell the truth, if the parent failed to pay heed to their complaints then the child could become a soft target of the pervert people,” she said.
Child Line Help director, Archana Sahay informed mothers that both the girls and boys are vulnerable to sexual harassment. “Always talk to child and pay attention on their complaints, their opinion on particular person and health related issues,” she said.
