Bhopal: Police setup is top-heavy, says CM, wants more fruitful work for ADGs

BHOPAL: In the state police setup, the number of field officials like SPs, DIGs and IGs is less in number with the result that they are overloaded with work while the number of additional directors general of police is more than needed. The force should put the ADGs to better use, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a meeting with police officials at the PHQ on Thursday.

To maintain peace and harmony in society, the CM asked policemen to keep a close eye on the NGOs and other organisations provoking people against the government and fomenting hatred in the name of caste, creed and religion. “No new religious places should be allowed to come up without permission, he said.

He appreciated the police officials for nabbing notorious criminals. He accepted that the corruption is a big issue and police officials should work to curb it. He asked the officials as to why liquor is being sold illegally in the state.

While talking to superintendents of police through video conferencing, he told them that SPs, ASPs, CSPs and SDOPs should not stay at their offices. “You all should be seen on the roads not at your homes and in offices, he added.

MPeCop app launched

The long-awaited mobile App MPeCop was launched by the chief minister during the meeting. The main feature of the App is the SOS service. Through the SOS service, the user can send five SMS to their dear ones if caught in a dangerous situation. They can also inform police about the danger. The victim’s position will be traced via GPS.