Bhopal: Police register suicide abetment case

BHOPAL: A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against in-laws of a woman who had ended her life by consuming poisonous substance at her home on February 8.

The deceased identified as 27-year-old Vandana Ahirwar, a resident of Om Nagar slum area under the limits of Jahangirabad police station.

Police said that during investigation it was found that the woman was tortured by her in-laws over dowry. Unable to tolerate the harassment, the woman ended her life, police said.