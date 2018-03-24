Bhopal: It has been a week but police have not registered FIR about suicide committed by PWD minister Rampal Singh’s daughter in-law Priti Raghuvanshi. Priti committed suicide on intervening night of last Friday-Saturday after minister fixed engagement of his son Girijesh Singh to some other girl. After being upset, she hanged herself at parent’s house.

Priti Raghuvanshi’s parents, who are in Bhopal since Thursday, alleged that most of the questions, which police asked while recording statements were out of context as they had nothing to do with suicide. Priti’s father Chandan Singh, who appeared before police on Friday, said, “Most of the questions, which police asked during statement recording were useless. For instance, they asked me that for how many years I am working as a driver. Who gave me job? What is registration number of vehicle I drive?”

Statement of parents and close relatives were recorded for two days at women’s police station till late night in Bhopal. Those who appeared before police for recording statements include Priti’s father Chandan Singh, mother Rama Bai, uncles Jai Singh Raghuvanshi and Ram Singh Raghuvanshi.

Statement of the younger brother Neeraj Raghuvanshi who was present during Arya Samaj wedding was recorded in Udaipura. When Chandan Singh Raghuvanshi’s health deteriorated, he was immediately rushed to JP Hospital. On Friday morning, he was referred to Hamidia Hospital for check up. On Friday, police recorded his statement.

Priti’s brother Manjeet Singh said, “Police are under immense pressure of minister Rampal Singh. They are harassing us on pretext of recording our statements. But we will fight the case till last moment.” State Congress spokesman K K Mishra said Priti’s relatives are being harassed. They were made to run from pillar to post to record statements before police.