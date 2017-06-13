Bhopal: Police officials visit victim’s house, offer free treatment

Bhopal: On Monday, additional district magistrate GP Mali and superintendent of police, (Bhopal, North), Arvind Saxena visited the victim’s house and asked her family members to take her for proper treatment with administration’s help. The family members including her husband, however, refused and said that they are taking care of her treatment in a nearby private hospital.

“Right now our first priority is to provide her proper treatment in a government hospital after proper check-up. As far as the incident of her alleged beating by the police is concerned, an independent investigation is going on and whoever is found guilty will be punished as per law. The police have arrested five members of the family and if they are found innocent in our investigation, they will be released soon. As of now our main priority is her proper treatment,” said Saxena while speaking to mediapersons at the victim’s house.

Earlier on Sunday, the police had denied beating Kamla Bai and said that she had fallen ill in the police station where she had reached for the release of her son and four grandsons on Friday.

“After the police had taken her family members to the police station, she reached there with her other family members demanding their release. Suddenly she fell ill after which the police sent her to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. In the medical report doctors did not mention any injury. It was after the media reports on Saturday that we came to know that she had a plaster on her left hand due to fracture. When we asked her family about it they said they took her to a private hospital where she was put the plaster,” said additional superintendent of police (zone-4) Dharamveer Singh Yadav. Police offered her proper medical check-up in a government hospital as per the norms but they refused, he added.