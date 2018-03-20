Bhopal: Police nab 2 for withdrawing Rs 83 lakh deceptively

BHOPAL: Bagh Sewania police have arrested two employees of a cash management service company for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 83.81 lakh from 31 ATMs of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda situated in the city. The surprise audit conducted of three SBI ATMs unearthed the fraud.

SHO Baghsewania Lalit Singh said that the two accused Pooran Pandey and Navneet Singh Arora worked for Logicash Solutions Private Limited in the city. Their work was to deposit cash in ATMs as per the details provided by Logicash company. They deposited less money in ATMs but mentioned full amount in company records.

Lalit Singh said that the process of recovery is under process. The goods or assets they bought from fraud money will also be checked. The fraud was committed over a span of one year.

“The two were employed for the past one and half years with the company,” said Singh. Police have registered a case under Sections 420, 409, 468, 471, 34 and 120 B of the IPC and have started further investigation.