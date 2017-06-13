Bhopal: Police lobbed 4 teargas shells into Kamla Bai’s house

Bhopal: Remembering the horrific day, Kamla Bai’s husband Shivcharan said that the police barged into their house chasing the stone-pelters who ran over the veranda of their house.

“There were about 50 people who passed from our house while escaping from the chasing police. While chasing them, the police stopped at our house and fired at least four teargas shells inside our house before beating up my wife and other family members. We all came out of the house after lobbing the teargas shells. The police then started beating me and other family members saying that they stopped them from doing their duty. They also beat my wife with canes and accused her of sheltering the stone-pelters in the house which was totally false,” he said adding that they have been living in their agricultural land since last 25 years.

He further added that the police after beating them, took one of his sons, Devi Singh (40) and his son Lakshman (18), his three grandsons – Jagdish (23), Santosh (21) and Dharmendra (18).

Shivcharan’s grandson and arrested Devi Singh’s younger son Deepak while speaking to Free Press seemed very angry and questions the police’s action.

“Who fires teargas shells inside a house? But they fired four teargas shells in the house when we were inside and had nothing to do with the stone-pelters. One of the shell hit my grandmother’s left wrist causing immense swelling. Policemen later hit her on the same hand with their canes.

I cannot forget how they dragged my father and my brothers while taking them to the police vehicle. Our only fault was that we are living in a house located near the road,” said Deepak with tears in his eyes.

He further told Free Press that the one of the teargas shells even fell near his one-year-old niece after which she is suffering from nausea.

“The police said that my father and my brothers entered into a scuffle with them and stopped them from doing their duty. I ask which child would not stop anyone from beating his parents. They were exactly doing the same as the police were beating my elderly grandparents. The situation was so tense, I feared they would have even fired at us,” said Deepak.

One of Kamla Bai’s relatives Achal Singh Mewada who was present at their house, accused the police of leaving her at the gate of Hamidia in the name of treatment.

“The police after taking Kamla Bai to the hospital took her to Hamidia Hospital in 108 ambulance. They just dropped her at the gate of the hospital and went. She was laid their unattended for some time. Luckily one of our distant relatives who was admitted there, saw her crying in pain and informed us that she was lying there.

It was then, when we went there immediately and took her to a private hospital in Bairagarh where the doctors put plaster on her injured hand, otherwise she would have been lying there the whole night. Such was inhumane treatment given to her,” said Achal Singh.