Bhopal: Police intensify drive against offenders

BHOPAL: The district police have intensified the drive against habitual offenders. On Wednesday, police said that under Gunda Abhiyan action has been taken against 317 criminals from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours.

In view of Holi, Bhopal DIG Dharmendra Choudhary had formed several teams at the police station levels to rein in the habitual offenders.

Under the special drive of police, restrictive action has been taken against these criminals under Sections 110, 151, 107, 116 and 87 of CrPC whereas four permanent arrest warrants were served. A list of 600 habitual offenders active in the city has been prepared by police station concerned against whom restrictive action would be taken soon.