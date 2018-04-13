Bhopal: Police identify social media hatemongers, fund raisers of April 2 Dalit violence

Bhopal: Police have identified the people, organisations and government officials involved in the April 2 violence which claimed as many as eight lives, informed IG intelligence Makrand Deouskar while talking to media, here on Thursday.

Following unprecedented violence in the state during the April 2 Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, and ahead of Tuesday’s nationwide anti-quota bandh, police had created a centralised control room in the city to monitor the situation.

The IG informed that the cell since then had been working on identifying the people as well as organisations involved in the rampage and now, has come up with a list of such entities who had posted provoking messages on social media.

“The district administration is serving notice to the handlers of the identified groups who spread provoking contents on social media like WhatsApp and Facebook”, the IG said, adding that “The police now also have the names of people who raised funds to create disturbance in the peaceful demonstrations and flare up violence across the state.”

Security tightened ahead of Prez visit

With the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled visit to Mhow in state on Saturday, police are on toes to ensure all-proof security. On Thursday, heavy force has been deployed at strategic locations across the city and on his route to Mhow. Besides, police top brass has been closely monitoring and checking the arrangements on ground. In view of Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s visit to Ramnagar for a meeting on April 24, security has been beefed up in Mandla district as well.