Bhopal: Police fail to unnerve eve teasers Parade of habitual offenders held

Bhopal: The police department’s crack down on habitual offenders has failed to unnerve the eve teasers. Despite taking our parade of criminals and making immediate arrests, several complaints of molestation were reported in the city in last 24 hours.

As many as 25 miscreants were paraded in old city area on Friday. The parade began at the police outpost of Sindhi Colony and passed through Bhopal talkies, Nadra bus stand before ending at Hanumanganj police station at around 4 pm.

The policemen from four police stations including Teelajamalpura, Gautam Nagar, Hanumanganj, Talaiya and Mangalwara were part of the parade.

This was the second parade in old city area on Thursday. About 35 miscreants from Zone 3 were made to parade from Gautam Nagar police station to Geetanjali College.

Three accused were taken by police from TT Nagar police station to Rangmahal Talkies where girls passing through the area not only expressed pleasure but also slapped them.

The trio had harassed a 12-year-old girl in front of her mother in Jharneshwar complex under the limits of TT Nagar police station on Thursday.

According to police, the complainant is a 42-year-old woman who said her minor daughter was playing in the complex with other children of her group on Thursday evening. At about 9 pm, Monu Pawar arrived and held the girl by her hand.

When she resisted the attempt, he tried to molest her after which she ran from there. The accused did not stop here but abused the girl. Later, the residents gathered on the spot and seeing them he fled with two of his friends who were with him.

The two others were later identified as Javed Khan and Surendra Singh. They have been booked under Sections 354A, 354 C As and under POCSO Act.