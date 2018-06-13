Bhopal: Police arrest 5 vehicle thieves  

Bhopal: Crime branch police have nabbed 5 accused including three lifters and two buyers- and recovered nine two wheelers worth Rs. 4.5 lakh from their possession. Police detained two youths while they were roaming suspiciously near Machhli Bazar (Fish market) in Itwara.

They failed to provide documents of their bikes. On futher investigation they confessed that and where trying to sell the bikes which were stolen from Ganjbasoda Mandi and Mangalwara. The nabbed accused are: Yusuf Khan of Vidisha and Abid Khan of Sukhisewania.

They confessed about their involvement in 7 more two wheelers vehicles theft in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore and Hoshangabad along with their third accomplice Altaf. They told that they have sold two motorbikes to Javed a native of Bhopal and one motorbike to Mehboob a native of Vidisha.

Their third accomplice is still on the run. Meanwhile the police have nabbed the two buyers and recovered the stolen vehicles purchased by them. Police said that the accused confessed that they were involved in theft of vehicles for the past five years.

They would target the owner of the vehicle and followed him till the vehicle was parked. They would then provide the location of the victim to their accomplice who would steal the vehicle. They used to sell the vehicles in the remote rural areas after replacing its number place.