Bhopal: Police announce Rs 10K reward on accused of Piplani robbery

Bhopal: Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for providing information about the whereabouts of absconding accused of robbery worth Rs 20 lakh in Piplani locality. One of the two police teams which were sent to nab the accused have reached Delhi while others are yet to reach his hometown in Bihar, said police.

“Yesterday after the incident, two teams of policemen were sent to Delhi, from where accused, Prem alias Pampam was recruited as servant in the victim’s house through a placement agency and Purnia, Bihar, from where he hailed. The team in Delhi is questioning the staff members of the placement agency which got him recruited in the victim’s house. Apart from this the government railway police, Delhi was also informed about the victim and the team in Delhi are in touch with them to get any inputs,” said additional superintendent of police (zone 2), Hitesh Choudhary while speaking to Free Press adding that the second team would soon reach Bihar.

“After reaching Bihar, the police would investigate his house to check if he is hiding there. It will also find the people with whom he used to roam so as to get any hint about his possible whereabouts. Efforts are on to nab him soon,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday morning at around 10 am, the accused went absconding after robbing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh including jewellery worth about Rs 19.5 lakh and cash Rs 35,000 from the house of a retired BMHRC administrative officer, Rai Madhukar Sahay. Before fleeing he attacked Sahay with scissors and knives, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The incident came to light after his wife, Dr Anjali Sahay who works as a psyciatrist in BMHRC and is a sister of former director of CBI, Rajesh Sinha, came to home in the evening at around 4.30 pm to check him after he failed to pick her phone calls. After seeing him unconscious and lying in a pool of blood she informed the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is said to be stable. He sustained about 12 wounds from scissors and knives and told the police that after attacking him accused Prem took his scooter and fled with the valuables.

Police on Tuesday during the initial investigations found the scooter near platform number 6 of Bhopal railway station. Police are suspecting him of boarding a train to escape either Delhi or his hometown in Bihar where two of its teams are already searching him.