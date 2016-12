BHOPAL: Punjab and Sindh Bank has launched ‘Priority Sector Loan Campaign’ from December 15 to January 14. Agriculture loan, education loan, housing loan, MSME, Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana and stand-up loan will be distributed.

Bank branches will remain open on holidays, if needed, to benefit the customers. So far, 9 crore as loan under the Campaign has been sanctioned.