Bhopal: PM to inaugurate BMC’s smart parking as existing facilities face neglect

Bhopal: Even as Municipal Corporation is all set to get its first Smart-multi level parking inaugurated by the PM on Saturday the sorry state of other multi level parking facilities in the city bears testimony to the hassles which the commuters in the city are forced to face on the daily basis. Leader of opposition in the BMC Mohammad Sageer said that the parking facilities which were developed are lying unused and neglected while the civic body is developing and getting another such parking, inagurtaed by the PM.

The multi-level parking facilities in Ibrahimpura and Chatori Gali near Moti mosque, which were inaugurated many years’ back, lack basic facilities so much so that they get inundated whenever there is heavy rain. It almost makes it difficult for the vehicle owners to cross through it without getting wet. The situation of illumination in the parking is even worse as only 10 bulbs out of the 60 bulbs are in working in the campus. Some of these parking facilities have been functional for almost 7 years but till date they do not even have boom barriers. Faulty design of the parking at Ibrahimpura was making it difficult for the vehicles to enter the so the boom barrier there had to be removed. Most of the CCTV cameras installed under the parking at Chatori Gali are not functional while the boom barrier there is also lying defunct.

Sageer said that the corporation should also show eagerness for the upkeep of parking facilities which were developed earlier. Otherwise the new parking facility will have the same fate given the history of callousness of the BMC towards earlier facilities.

The boom barrier at Ibrahimpura parking had to be removed as its faulty design was causing difficulty for the vehicles to enter. These parkings were initially developed for local shokpeers who could park their vehicles which was a way to get th area rid of congestion. However, the shopkeepers demanded membership on concessional rate and feeder bus service to their shops and the matter stuck. Neither the purpose of developing the parkings was realised nor the corporation ensured facilities in these parkings so that the visitors can park their vehicles here.

Now, these parkings are being used by locals who park their vehicles here for long and there are certain vehicles which are lying there for over a month. The CCTV cameras installed under the parking at Chatori gali are also not functional except a few while the Boom barrier is lying unfunctional.

He said that the corporation should care for upkeep of the parkings which were developed earlier. “The new parking might also have the same fate given the history and callousness of BMC’s attitude,”he added.

Purpose defeated

Multi level parking facilities were initially developed to provide parking for the vehicles of the local shoppers. The larger aim was to decongest the area which witness heavy traffic. However, the matter got stuck as shopkeepers demanded membership on concessional rate and feeder bus service to their shops. The whole purpose of developing these facilities stands defeated as neither the shopkeepers nor the visitors to these congested areas park their vehicles here. Now, these facilities are being used by some locals who keep their vehicles parked here for many days together. In fact there are certain vehicles which are lying there for over a month.