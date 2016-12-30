Bhopal: PM housing scheme beneficiaries get sanction letters

HOSHANGABAD: District level orientation programme organised at SNG school ground on Wednesday.

The sanction letters were distributed to the beneficiaries of PM housing scheme since 4835 houses are being constructed under this scheme.

MP Uday Pratap Singh addressed the programme and said that the houses would be constructed of the amount of 1 lakh 50 thousand, also said to the beneficiary people that the quality of the material should be good during the construction.

This scheme would be the most beneficial scheme for the poor people.

He also remembered former CM Sundarlal Patwa and said the development works that he had done for this region can not be forget, he did so many works for the welfare of the poor people.