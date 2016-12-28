Bhopal: Plea of Congress spokesman KK Mishra to change court rejected

BHOPAL: The court of district judge (DJ) on Tuesday rejected the application of Congress spokesman KK Mishra demanding change of court for further trial and hearing in CM’s defamation case. DJ Shailendra Shukla rejected the case. Now hearing of the case will continue in court of ADJ Kashinath Singh.

The CM had filed a case against Mishra after he accused him of involvement in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) scam. Mishra, on June 24, 2014, had alleged that as many as 19 transport constables were selected through Vyapam exam from Gondia, the native place of CM’s wife Sadhna Singh. GP Advocate Anand Tiwari said, “KK Mishra filed application in DJ Court for change of court in CM defamation case.”