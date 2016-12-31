Bhopal: Players should stay away from drugs

BHOPAL: A workshop on doping and its side effects was organised at TT Stadium. National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), project officer Dr Ankush Gupta spoke on doping. Dr Gupta said doping means direct cheating and the players need to stay away from it. He said doping can prove to be a big impediment in future of a player as it may harm his career. He also threw light on various drugs.

Sports director Upendra Jain said that workshop was organised to make players aware about doping and its side effects. As many as 1000 players took part in the workshop.