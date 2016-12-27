Bhopal: Plants gifted to mark Christmas

SAGAR: Christmas, on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the devotees did the worship from early morning 5:30 to 7:30 at EL Church.

On this occasion the farmers Jitendra Chourasia and his daughter Nitya Chourasia went to the church and presented plants as a gift to Christian devotees. Under land management scheme and Panchvati bahuuddeshiya Gopal van utthan, Jitendra Chourasia presented plants as a gift to all the Christian brothers through Jayant Methew and Isa Christophar.

Jayant Methew and Isa Christophar said that this is a first time that anyone has presented a unique and precious gift. It is not only for us but for the entire world, for this we give thanks on behalf of the entire Christian community. Lucky Asra wished that this noble work will be going on forward and it is a continuous process. On this occasion Lucky Asra, Robin Asra, Sapna Singh, Stuti Singh, Vaibhav Singh, Prakhar Deen including large number of Christian brothers and sisters were present.