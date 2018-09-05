Bhopal: Pipeline laying work add to traffic woes

Bhopal: Ongoing pipeline laying work for Narmada water supply, undertaken by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), has disrupted traffic leading to huge traffic jams in Income Tax office, SBI LHO area. Vehicles remain stranded for hours.

Though, traffic has been diverted but as there are a number of government offices in Area Hills so there are tremendous pressure on this route which leads to IT Road. However, BMC administration has assured that traffic would be restored soon.

Zonal officer of zone (12) Santosh Tripathi said, “Road has been dug up for Narmada pipe line network in entire areas to transport municipal water. BMC administration is directly handling the issue. We are doing our best to complete the work at the earliest.”

AR Pawar, BMC chief engineer water works, said, “Pipe lines are being laid in Income Tax and SBI LHO area. But we are trying our level best to restore the traffic by Thursday evening. Rest of the work will be done later one. Restoration of traffic is on priority.” According to BMC authorities in rest of places traffic restoration will be done within a week.