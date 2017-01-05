NARSINGHPUR: Namami devi Narmada sewa yatra has bee entered in the district from Monday on South coast. This yatra will be in the district till Thursday. During the yatra various activities are being run in the villages which are situated near the banks of the river. A photograph competition based on different activities of Narmada sewa yatra has been organised by district administration. Any photographer of the district or the photographer whose hobby is taking a photograph can participate in the competition. The photograph should be of A4 size, the envelope with the photo is to be submitted by 15 January at District public relation office, Housing board colony, Narsinghpur. The photographer who will get first, second and third position will be felicitated by district administration. One photographer can give maximum three photos.
Bhopal: Photography competition on Narmada Sewa Yatra
