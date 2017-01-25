Bhopal: Photo expo on kids gaining confidence, skills by sports

BHOPAL: An exhibition of images and illustrations telling stories how sports for development project has helped children to get confidence, leadership and added to their skills was inaugurated at Sehore. The pictures photo documented the project ‘Sports for Development’ implemented by School Education department with support from UNICEF.

Dr Sudam Khade, District Collector stressed on the role of sports in children. He also started campaign of book donation to libraries at this event. This is celebrating happiness and positivity, he added.

MLA Sudesh Rai thanked UNICEF for support in this programme and said that this will go long way to motivate children of the district.

Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Anil Gulati anchored the programme. The pictures have been documented by young photographers namely Varun Namdev, Sanskar Singh, Shivangi Lokras, Disha Malviya and illustrations by Kokila Bhattacharya and Heera Dhurvey, who are part of ANSH Happiness Society, NGO of Bhopal.