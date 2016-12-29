Bhopal: Personal banking cell opens at Arera Allahabad Bank

BHOPAL: Allahabad Bank, Arera Colony branch, personal banking cell was inaugurated by Bank’s executive director NK Sahu. Regional general manager, NN Saha, zonal chief, Bhopal Sujay Malik, AGM, AP Singh and other officers were present on the occasion.

Sahu in his address said the Bank is focusing on cashless banking and is offering facilities like net banking, mobile banking and UPI. Sahu also spoke on cashless transaction. He said that cashless transaction is the first step to strengthen the nation’s economy.