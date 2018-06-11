Bhopal: Perfect day for outing; mercury falls eight notches in city

Bhopal: With the Sun taking a break, it was perfect day for outing with family and friends. Bhopalis, who have been keeping themselves indoors from the blistering heat, were all out on streets on Sunday. Mercury in state capital has climbed down by eight degree Celsius in last two days following thundershower.

Boat Club, tribal museum, Bharat Bhavan, national park, Shaurya Smarak, witnessed heavy rush of visitors this weekend. Rain in several parts of the national capital led to a significant fall in mercury with the maximum temperature settling at 32.1 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the day temperature was 36.3 degree Celsius, while on Friday, it had touched 40.3 degree Celsius.

During last 24 hours, central parts of state witnessed moderate to heavy dust storm and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds. Sheopurkalan recorded 53mm rainfall and Gwalior 40.6 mm. Bhopal recorded 19.5 mm of rain followed by Betul 2.6 mm, Guna 6.2 mm, Indore 2.1 mm, Khajuraho 8.6 mm, Khandwa 2 mm, Pachmarhi 23 mm, Rewa 28mm. Places like Betul, Pachmarhi, Chhatarpur, Narsinghpur, Bhopal, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur are likely to experience moderate rainfall activity.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation is seen over northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. As southwest monsoon has also advanced over northern parts of Maharashtra, moist winds are strengthening over Madhya Pradesh. Due to the presence of these weather conditions, cloudy sky conditions will prevail during next 36 hours over most parts of the state.

According to meteorological department, dust storm and light to moderate thundershowers are likely to occur at many places during the next 24 hours. Isolated places in South Madhya Pradesh may also receive short spell of heavy showers. Further, as the cyclonic circulation over North Madhya Pradesh will be move away eastwards therefore, rainfall activity is likely to decrease and shift towards eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.