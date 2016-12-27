Bhopal: People not hopeful of respite even after end of 50-day period

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to support the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, asking them to bear the “pain” for “50 days” to help him deliver the “India of your dreams”. He declared this at a rally in Goa four days after the note ban on November 13. The Free Press Journal spoke to city folks to know if they think that the cash crunch and associated problems will be sorted out after five days – when the 50 days sought by the PM would expire.

Pinky Verma, House maker

It will be solved if people don’t hoard new currency. The decision of Modi ji is good.

Shahnawaz Alam, owner of Shamla Proteins General Store, Shyamla Hills

Not at all. It won’t be solved for six months. There is lot of currency deficit in market. There are caps on withdrawals. Also, the banks are giving big denomination notes. They hardly have Rs 500 note.

Mohammed Shazeb, Businessman

I don’t think it will. The aim of Modiji to curb black money through demonetisation hasn’t succeeded. In fact, the people who have black money were not affected. Instead, the poor and middle class people were hit. If we talk about development then India phir das saal pichhe chala gaya hai… due to demonetisation.

Savita Gupta, House Maker

It won’t be solved. I’m not saying that the decision of Modiji is good or bad but due to this the common man is suffering, especially labourers, who get payment in cash daily. They don’t know about cashless transactions. I think do hajar ke note se kaladhan aur corruption jyada badhega.

Hakeemuddin, Owner of Jain Medical Corner, Shyamla Hills

Abhi time lagega, itni jaldi solve nahi hoga. Still, customers have currency problems and shopkeepers have change problems. Also, we have Paytm facility but most of customers do have it. We have applied for POS machine 20 days back but are yet to get it.

Farid Miyan, Auto Driver

Panch din mein kya ho jayega. Nothing will happen. It has hit our business badly. Yahan 100 ke change nahi mil raha hai to 2000 ke kahana se layenge.

Manish Malviya, Works in Private Firm

Although, the decision of Modiji is good but currency problem won’t be solved after five days. Also, bankers irritate and trouble common man. Our grandmother had to withdraw her pension money from her account for treatment of relatives. And for this we came to Bank of India, Professors Colony at 10 am but till 1 pm we didn’t get cash. Bankers apne pahchanwale ka kaam pahle karte hai .