Bhopal: People beat man for harassing CM Helpline worker

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man was thrashed by people and then handed over to police for trying to harass a 26-year-old woman in Pallawi Nagar main road.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was going to pick her children from Pallawi Nagar.

She works with CM helpline and leaves her children with her mother while going to office and the picks them up after returning from there.

However, on Tuesday evening the accused Ashish Hirwe passed lewd remarks on her.

Initially, she ignored him as he seemed drunk but the accused stared following her after which she took her sandals in hand and tried to scare him.

The accused then grabbed her hand after which she screamed and locals gathered on the spot.

The people then beat him. The Shahpura police then reached the spot and arrested the accused who was sent to jail on Wednesday.