Bhopal: PCC chief seeks Lokayukta probe into payout to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The state Congress president Arun Yadav, on Friday, submitted a formal request to the Lokayukta, demanding investigation into the huge payout to a deputy secretary in chief minister’s office by the Sahara group.

Yadav informed that the Sahara group had paid Rs 10 crore in two installments of Rs 5 crore each to Neeraj Vashisth, deputy secretary in CM’s office on September 29, 2013 and this amount was meant for the chief minister. He alleged that this was revealed by documents seized during an Income Tax raid.

The Supreme Court, he said, had found the documents genuine. He alleged that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had misused his position to secure money from the business house.