Bhopal: PCC chief demands LS Speaker to take action against MP Patel

BHOPAL: The state Congress president has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan complaining against MP Subash Patel for misbehaving with MLA Bala Bachchan grabbing him by collar and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remaining tight-lipped during a convention of the tribal communities at Badwani on Saturday.

PCC president Arun Yadav informed that a tribal convention was organised on Saturday at Badwani. Several leaders including the Union ministers were also present in the convention. The MLA and in-charge leader of opposition, Bachchan reached the dais as he also wanted to address the convention.

The Congressmen will be going to submit the a memorandum to the governor on January 24, in this regard.