Bhopal: Patients desert Sehore hospital as docs refuse to resume work

BHOPAL: After mass resignation of doctors of Sehore district hospital, patients are facing great inconvenience. The doctors have refused to resume work till BJP leader Jaspal Singh Arora, whose misbehaviour with a doctor had triggered the protest, is expelled from the party.

Dr Anand Sharma informed that the doctors have refused to get back to work and the patients are being discharged due to non-availability of doctors. “We have decided that we will not resume work till the BJP leader is removed. The emergency services are running but we are not doing our duties. Nurses are looking after the patients and the attendants are also getting their patients discharged. As of now, no major inconvenience has not been caused to the patients as the doctors have agreed to serve if there is any emergency. The culprit is absconding and till he is not removed, nobody will resume duty”, he said.