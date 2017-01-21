Bhopal: Patient dies in Bansal Hospital after ‘successful’ surgery

BHOPAL: The local Bansal Hospital faced outrage of attendants of a patient who died at the hospital on Friday morning. According to reports, businessman Pradeep Jain was admitted to Bansal hospital on January 18 with a complaint of severe stomach ache. After diagnosis, doctors suggested that Pradeep needed to be operated for colostomy immediately. On January 19, the operation was conducted at by Dr Atul Somaiya.

Parjal Jain, niece of Pradeep Jain informed that the operation was successful. “In the night, when we requested the hospital management to allow me to stay in ICU with my uncle, it was refused. It was in the morning that we got to know that they put uncle on ventilator and also took him off the ventilator without informing us. Dr Atul did not even come to see my uncle and he did not receive our calls. The hospital did not inform us at all about his condition and also did not responded satisfactorily about the reason of death”, she said. The family refused postmortem because of which no case was registered

against the hospital. The hospital management also offered the relatives to refund the bed and medicines charges, sensing that a case will be registered, informed Prajal. When contacted, Dr Atul refused to comment.