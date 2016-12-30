Bhopal: Pastor absconding in blackbuck hunting case

BHOPAL: Pastor Fr Anil Martin, founder of St John’s School, Govindpura, is absconding in a blackbuck hunting case. His licensed gun was used for hunting two blackbucks in Chaurai in Chhindwara district. The Chhindwara police had seized the carcasses of the blackbucks from a car bearing registration number MP05-W0164 about on December 12 this year. Nitin Rajpur of Chhindwara and Brij Sabu Martin were arrested. The third occupant of the car Golu Thakur managed to flee from the spot. A rifle and 11 cartridges were also seized from car. The accused told the cops that the rifle belonged to Anil Martin, who basically hails from Chhindwara. SDOP (Chaurai) Shradha Sonkar said, “Pastor Fr Anil Martin has not been arrested so far. News published in a section of media that he has been arrested in wrong.”