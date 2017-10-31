Bhopal: Passing out parade held at Mahar Regimental Centre

Sagar: Yash Siddhi (Success and Attainment), the Mahar Regiment’s motto reverberated at an impressive passing out parade organised at parade ground of Mahar Regiment on Monday. As many as 179 new recruits took oath of serving the nation after completing 34 weeks of rigorous military training. Colonel of the Mahar Regiment, Major General Sudhakar was the chief guest.

While addressing the parade, the Major General recounted the contribution of the gallant and brave Mahar soldiers who achieved martyrdom while serving the nation. He further highlighted the challenging situations and motivated the young soldiers towards selfless service. He asked them to always be prepared to meet current challenges. He also expressed satisfaction at the training level of recruits.

The Major General presented medals to young soldiers for excelling in drill, physical training, firing and other disciplines. Gaurav Padak (medals of honour) were presented to the proud parents. The event was witnessed by large number of parents of young soldiers, army personnel, civilian dignitaries and students of local schools. Centre Commandant Brigadier Ashit Bajpai briefed the visitors about training infrastructure and basic techniques being used during military training of the recruits at the centre.

Mahars have a long tradition of bearing arms. They were respected members of Shivaji and Maratha armies. After the Indian Infantry was formed in early 19th century, Mahars were part of the Bombay Presidency army. They distinguished themselves in the battle for the defence of Koregaon in 1818. A Mahar battalion was raised in 1917, which took part in World War I but was later merged with another regiment. The Mahar Regiment was raised again in 1941. It fought in Burma, Persia and Iraq in World War II. In 1946, the regiment converted to being specialists of fielding Medium Machine Guns (MMGs). The men carried heavy weapons over every terrain.

The class composition of the regiment changed over the years to accept men from all states and classes while retaining basic Mahar composition in some battalions. The badge is a pair of crossed vickers MMGs with a dagger.

The regiment gained honours for showing bravery during battles in Punjab and Kashmir in 1947-48, Ladakh in 1962, Asal Uttar, Jaurian Kalit, Kalidhar, Tilakpur-Muhadipur, Sehjra, Harar Kalan, Parbat Ali, Thanpir and Shamsher Nagar.