Bhopal: Park turns into illegal parking space

BHOPAL: A corner of the Shiv Park at Arera colony is now a parking space with a ceiling fan installed for the comfort of the guard. Encroaching one whole corner, the park of E5 Arera colony is has turned into an encroached parking. Besides, swings and slides installed for children are also lying completely damaged making Shiv Park obsolete for children to play on the swings.

However, there is lush greenery in the park and there are trees on the periphery of the park. It is well fenced but a corner of Shiv Park has been encroached and parking has been developed in the encroached park. Even a ceiling fan has been installed for the guard and the watchmen.

Such kind of encroachment should be nipped otherwise, the other residents will continue the practice for their own benefits and park will ultimately be killed.

While on the other hand, swings and slides which were installed for children are totally damaged because of which the children cannot play on the swing.

Beni Rai

“I t is not justified to develop parking on the encroached park area. At present, only one corner has been encroached but other corners can also encroach for similar purposes. A ceiling fan has also been installed in the encroached parking. The swing installed for children is totally broken and is lying in the damaged state.”

Aditya Dubey

“I t is lacuna on the concerning authorities which has turned a blind eye from this encroachment. Definitely, this must have been done with consent but it is wrong. Park should be developed and maintained in properly.”

RB Sahu

“Encroached land should be freed from encroachers and park should be properly maintained to keep the ambience conducive for living. If encroachment is promoted, all the corners will be encroached by the residents for their own benefits.”

Jai Kumar

“The swings and slides which are installed for children but they are damaged due to non-maintenance. The park corner has been encroached for parking even after every house has sufficient parking space. The development of the parking at the corner of the park is not a healthy practice specially for the residents of a posh colony.”