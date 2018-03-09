Bhopal: Panel to discuss translocation of Gir lions to Kuno

Bhopal: Translocation committee has called a meeting on March 13 in New Delhi to look into the execution of Supreme Court’s decision regarding shifting of Gir Asiatic Lions from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh.

RTI Activist Ajay Dubey had filed a petition in the apex court against Gujarat Government for delaying the execution the court’s decision. In April 2013, the Supreme Court had ordered translocation of Asiatic lions from Gujarat’s Gir sanctuary to Kuno-Palpur in Madhya Pradesh within six months, however the order was never executed, said Dubey

He said that with the decision to convene translocation committee meeting, decks have been cleared for shifting of Asiatic Lions to Kuno Palpur, a wildlife sanctuary in Sheopur district. Even the Technical committee constituted by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had suggested shifting of some Asiatic lions from Gir National Park to protect the endangered species. The Gujarat government had even rejected the MP government requests to relocate some lions to Kuno Park.