Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Panel probing encounter of 8 SIMI men seeks info

Bhopal: Panel probing encounter of 8 SIMI men seeks info

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 20, 2016 08:06 am
FOLLOW US:

simi-terror-strike

BHOPAL: Judicial inquiry commission, set up by the state government, has invited people to provide evidences and information about the incident of 8 undertrials breaking jail and their deaths in a police encounter. In the notification issued by the Commission’s secretary Ranjit Singh, it is stated that information , has been sought about the circumstances and developments which led to 8 undertrails doing jail break, who were the officers and employees responsible for the incident; the circumstances that resulted in deaths of 8 undertrials in police encounter in village Manikheda; was the action taken by police during encounter justified; suggestions for not repeating of incidents or any other information which is relevant.

The above information could be submitted in the office, situated at Vindhyachal Bhawan, within three weeks.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK