Bhopal: Panel probing encounter of 8 SIMI men seeks info

BHOPAL: Judicial inquiry commission, set up by the state government, has invited people to provide evidences and information about the incident of 8 undertrials breaking jail and their deaths in a police encounter. In the notification issued by the Commission’s secretary Ranjit Singh, it is stated that information , has been sought about the circumstances and developments which led to 8 undertrails doing jail break, who were the officers and employees responsible for the incident; the circumstances that resulted in deaths of 8 undertrials in police encounter in village Manikheda; was the action taken by police during encounter justified; suggestions for not repeating of incidents or any other information which is relevant.

The above information could be submitted in the office, situated at Vindhyachal Bhawan, within three weeks.