Bhopal: Paliwal hospital director accuses Katare brothers of issuing threats

Bhopal: Katare family has found itself embroiled in controversy once again after a noted city-based medical practitioner accused it of issuing threats. Director of Paliwal Hospital Dr Jaiprakash Paliwal, a former Congress spokesperson, on Friday alleged that henchmen of Katare brothers have threatened him to pay Rs 2.15 crore. The Katare family has however claimed that the doctor owes them the amount.

Paliwal Hospital is running in a rented building owned by Katare brothers Hemant and Yogesh. Dr Paliwal had agreed to run his hospital in the building till 2019. However, according to Paliwal, in the agreement he had mentioned that he could anytime vacant the building informing Katares’ in advance. Since Paliwal wants to run his hospital from a different location, he accordingly informed Katare brothers, however, his decision has not gone down well with them.

Alleging that Katare brothers were hampering the functioning of his hospital, Paliwal said they have got two oil tankers parked in front of the hospital. The tankers are also obstructing the movement of ambulance in the hospital, he claimed. He further alleged that their men came to the hospital on Friday morning and threatened him to pay Rs 2.15 crore. The doctor had told them that he would only pay the dues as per the agreement.

Paliwal said that Katare’s nephew Triloki Katare had pasted a notice on hospital wall on Thursday stating that the medical facility will not be allowed to run from Friday. After Paliwal approached police and filed a police complaint with Govindpura police station, cops were sent to hospital on Friday early morning to ensure that its functioning was not disrupted.

Despite the presence of Police, one of the persons of Katare entered his cabin and sat on his chair. He also took out hard disk of the CCTV camera installed in his cabin. Later, around 11 am, top police officials including additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikash Shehwal and ASP Dharamveer Singh came to hospital to review the situation

Meanwhile, Yogesh Katare claimed that Paliwal has breached the conditions of the agreement. He was issued notices earlier to evacuate the building as he had failed to give rent of over six months, said Katare, adding that Paliwal had sub-let two floors without informing the owners.

Claiming that they belong to reputed family as their father was a renowned Congress leader and his younger brother Hemant Katare is a sitting MLA from Ater constituency, Yogesh said that Paliwal is trying to mislead the media by propagating false theories.

Dr Paliwal fears for patients’ safety

“It was such a scary situation in the morning that I had to shift a patient to other hospital fearing his condition as Katare’s men were all around,” said Dr. Paliwal. We would move court if things don’t improved. Deputy inspector gerenal (DIG) Bhopal Dharmendra Chowdhary said that they have received complaint and they will take action against the guilty.