Bhopal: Painting of trees baffles civic agencies, administration

Bhopal: Painting of the trunks of nearly a dozen Palm trees in front of the official bungalows of ministers at Link Road no-1 pink and white colour has baffled Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration. A BMC official said that before applying any colour to plants or tree, it is made sure that it would not harm trees or plant in any way.

Though, BMC administration has assured that it will take action in the issue. However, none of concerning competent authorities or agencies— be it Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Capital Project Authority(CPA) or the State Horticulture department- has any idea as to who is responsible for this work.

CPA superintending engineer Jawahar Singh said, “Link Road no-1 area comes under purview and jurisdiction of BMC administration. CPA has nothing to do with any construction or development.” Deputy Director state horticulture Dr IB Patel said, “Horticulture department only maintains parks. So we do not know which agency painted the palm trees. We have nothing to do with this.”

Deputy Commissioner (BMC) Bhagwandas Bhumarkar said, “Painting is done to prevent the insects from reaching the unprotected parts of the trees. In such cases a repellent such as lime or a sticky substance such as oil often is added to white latex. But oil-based paint is never used for protection of trees.” “I will get it verified which type of paint has been applied. Paints should not damage the plants, this is serious matter,” BMC deputy commissioner added.

Reasons for painting the tree trunks

Painting the trunks of palm trees is generally done to protect them from people who might drive cars into them in the dark. Especially when they are planted in the median or along a street with poor lighting, white paint can reflect headlights and save palm trees from vehicular damage. Secondly, practice of painting tree trunks gives a neat, attractive look and has been going on for centuries, it may be continued simply because people are accustomed to it and enjoy the look. Thirdly, paints are also applied for protection of trees from insects.