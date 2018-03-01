Bhopal: Painter, woman die in separate incidents

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old whitewasher died after he accidentally fell while painting at a building at Neerja Nagar under Piplani police station area on Tuesday.

The injured painter was then rushed to a nearby hospital where was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Kunjilal, a resident of Labour Colony in Indrapuri.

In the initial investigation police found that the deceased was painting at the terrace of a house located in Neerja Nagar at JK Road and while painting he lost control and fell from the terrace. He sustained head injuries, which resulted in his death.

After the preliminary investigation the body was sent for the post mortem and a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered. The police have started further investigation.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, an 80-year-old woman died after the car in which she was travelling collided head-on with a loading auto-rickshaw on February 26 at Imalia trisection in Sukhisewania area. The woman died while undergoing treatment at Peoples hospital on Tuesday.

According to Sukhisewania police, the deceased Ratan Bai, 80, wife of Jagganath, a resident of Kanhasaiya area was on her way along with her family to her residence in Wagon-R car which collided head-on with a loading auto rickshaw coming from opposite side injuring her severely and resulted in her death.

The body was sent for the post mortem after the preliminary investigation. The police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC and auto-rickshaw was seized by the police and cops have started further investigation.