Bhopal: Over 1800 differently abled citizens to receive health insurance card

Nagda: Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot will distribute health insurance policy card to over 1800 differently abled citizen from Nagda tehsil under the Swalambhan Swastha Beema Yojana during a public programme on Saturday.

The special guests of this program will be MP Chintamani Malwiya, Satyanarayan Jatiya, MP Workman Board president Sultansingh Shekhawat, MLA Deelipsingh Shekhawat, Ujjain district collector Sanket Bhondeve, municipal council president Ashok Malwiya and panchayat president Chaya Patni.

Founder of NGO SNEH, Pankaj Maru said that in order to rehabilitate disabled people, registration of more than 1800 disabled people of Nagda Tehsil was done in Self-help Health Insurance Scheme with public participation.

More than 3000 disabled people and their families will be given insurance cards at 10:30 am at Krishna Ginning Factory complex in association with New India Association Company and Security TPA.

Arrangements for free lunch will also be made for them. In this program 20 people with more than 80 per cent disability will be given battery operated motorised tricycle, wheel-chair, smart can, hearing aids and other equipment, aided by artificial limb manufacturing corporation, Kanpur under government’s Adeep plan. Along with this 473 disabled people will be given a certificate of disability by the guests.