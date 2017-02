Bhopal: Ousted for messing up med edu, Prabhanshu gets key SC welfare

BHOPAL: Additional chief secretary Prabhanshu Kamal, who was cooling his heels for the past one-and-a-half months after being unceremoniously ousted from the department of medical education because of mismanagement in the Hamidia Hospital, has been handed over the charge of scheduled castes welfare department.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had removed him on December 23 after visiting the Hamidia Hospital. Chief secretary BP Singh was keen to get some assignment for Prabanshu Kamal.

Ramesh Thete, who was removed after a dispute with ACS RS Julania, has been posted as secretary, backward classes welfare. Thete was also without work for past two months. NP Dehria, secretary, forests has been made secretary, woman and child welfare, additional secretary Gyaneshwar Patil is now managing director, Markfed, Praveen Singh CEO, Zila Panchayat, Bhind has been given the charge of CEO, Ujjain and Fating Rahul Haridas, CEO, Zila Panchayat, Sheopur, has been appointed as deputy secretary in water resources department. The charge of deputy secretary, aviation has been given to Nandkumaram, deputy, secretary in CM secretariat. Sandeep Sharma of rural development department has been made CEO, Zila Panchayat, Bhind.