Bhopal: Orientation programme on new adoption rules at Judicial Academy

BHOPAL: A two-day orientation-cum-sensitisation programme on Adoption Regulations under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 is being organised for faculty members of state judicial academies and other judges on April 8-9 at National Judicial Academy, Bhopal by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body of the Government of India under the aegis of ministry of woman and child development.

The Adoption Regulations (2017), framed by CARA, were notified by the Centre on January 4 .These regulations have come into force from January 16 and will govern the adoption process in the country. The objective of the programme is to orient and sensitise the faculty members of state judicial academies and judges about the salient features of the JJ Act, 2015 and its model rules, 2016.