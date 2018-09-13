Bhopal: Organisations opposing SC/ST Act join hands

The organisations opposing SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act have joined hands and come under one umbrella Kala Kanoon Virodhi Morch. The Morcha has decided to continue their agitation against the law until it is withdrawn. In a press conference here on Wednesday, the front coordinator Raghunandan Sharam said that Morcha Sarv Bharamin, Akhil Bhartiya Bharamin Mahasabha, Kshatriya Mahasabha, Karni Sena, Rajput Samaj have joined hands to protest against the law.

Morcha member, Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said that NDA government and the other political parties ignored the constitutional rights of the 78 per cent of the people to win over 22 per cent voters. The morcha has decided to lay siege to CM house on September 20. The front will launch phase-wise agitation in the state. During the protests the agitators would gherao the politicians and show them black flags. The Morcha has demanded the government to implement the recommendations of the Supreme Court and withdraw the amendment made in the provision of the SC/ST Act