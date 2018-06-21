Bhopal: Opposition leader Ajay Singh serves no-confidence motion notice, government calls it propaganda

Bhopal: Ahead of assembly’s Monsoon Session beginning June 25, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh on Wednesday submitted a no-confidence motion notice against the state government to assembly principal secretary AP Singh. However, no charge sheet was submitted with the notice.

Talking to reporters, Singh said that the party had already announced its intention to bring no-confidence motion against the Chouhan government. Singh said that he was doubtful that the government would hold a debate on the issue.

According to assembly’s principal secretary AP Singh, the notice of no-confidence motion given by the LoP would be put up before the Speaker. He said that the Speaker would inform the House about it at the start of the House proceedings. PS said that the Speaker would decide the date of debate after 10% members of the House give their consent.

Legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra said that the Congress was in a habit of rabble rousing. He further said that information about no-confidence motion should be given 10 days before the commencement of the House. Charge sheet should also be, he added.

Singh is preparing outline of the no-confidence motion with his confidants. A charge sheet is also being prepared and would be submitted two days before the commencement of the House. Sources said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and half-a-dozen ministers would be named in the no-confidence motion. These ministers include Narottam Mishra, Rajendra Shukla, Rampal Singh, Gaurishankar Bisen, Paras Jain and Sanjay Pathak.

The departments of mining, public works department, water resources, public relations, agriculture and renewable energy would be targeted. Issues related to personal and family life of CM and ministers are also being analysed for personal attacks. Singh became adamant on no-confidence motion after his mother moved to court against him. Singh has termed it as BJP’s personal attack on him and his family. Now, he is also scanning the scams done by the family members of the ruling party.